Antipodean Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Medicines Co (MDCO) as Valuation Rose; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Vulcan Value Partners Cut Its Holding by $57.11 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 344,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.34M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $184.64. About 1.97M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook Pays U.K. Female Staff Roughly Equal, Except Bonuses; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is forcing political advertisers to properly identify and label their ads; 23/04/2018 – @j_p_jacques @DonutShorts TV viewers attention is sold to advertisers, but not to the extent than $FB users are. TV produces content, which is arguably the “product”. Users produce the bulk of FB content. FB allows advertisers to target in ways far more personal than TV advertising; 23/03/2018 – Italy prosecutor probes for any Facebook data breach; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018 (FB); 06/05/2018 – Release of Facebook Ads Could Come As Soon As This Week; 10/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Facebook And Cambridge Analytica For Stealing And Improperly Using More Than 71 Million User; 06/03/2018 – $BB.CA, FB: Blackberry files patent infringement against $FB – ! $BB.CA $FB; 03/04/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 22/03/2018 – Facebook is vulnerable to a user revolt and a government crackdown, says Niall Ferguson

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 799,067 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 30/04/2018 – Editas Medicine to Present New Data Demonstrating Progress Towards Creating Genome Editing Medicines at the American Society of; 08/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO. REACHES ENROLLMENT TARGET FOR ORION-10; 12/03/2018 – Chronicled Releases 2017 Progress Report for Blockchain Platform for Track-and-Trace of Prescription Medicines; 08/03/2018 – REG-Dura Vermeer and Heíjmans in building consortium for European Medicines Agency new-build project; 12/04/2018 – Life-Saving Medicines Donated For Patients In The Developing World; 26/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – SCIENTIFIC ADVICE WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) IS ONGOING WITH AN EXPECTED OUTCOME BY MID-2018; 07/03/2018 Tocagen Receives European Medicines Agency Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Toca 511 & Toca FC for the Treatment of Glioma; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 31/05/2018 – PhRMA: New Analysis Shows Using ICER’s Value Assessments Would Limit Access to Life-Saving Medicines in Medicare Part B

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 40,869 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 14,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 335,000 are owned by Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 105,403 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10.97M are owned by Fmr Ltd Company. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 18,304 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 60,413 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The California-based Old West Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Antipodean Advisors Limited Com owns 170,000 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 5.34% stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd holds 0.06% or 59,810 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 5,811 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 125,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.84% or 4.10M shares. Baxter Bros Inc stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 1.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lesa Sroufe & holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,877 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Welch Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 47,252 shares. Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Company has 2.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 98,477 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,178 shares. Academy Mngmt Incorporated Tx owns 99,790 shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership holds 376,261 shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Matrix Asset Ny reported 31,457 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Community Tru has invested 2.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Argent stated it has 38,102 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc holds 1.48% or 141,017 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 100,714 shares to 491,908 shares, valued at $47.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR).

