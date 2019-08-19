Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Position by $1.14 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Legacy Private Trust Has Upped Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $409,374

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 369,538 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION GETS EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHRS; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 1,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 7,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $362.67. About 137,776 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. – HLF – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife: Grave Troubles In China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors Inc owns 3,993 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 46,792 shares. Group One Trading LP holds 0% or 5,280 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 5.64 million shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp stated it has 31,839 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company accumulated 129 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.13% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 537,219 shares. 164,521 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 43,439 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 200 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. 230 are held by Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated. Mackenzie reported 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 8,528 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 12,300 shares to 14,487 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De holds 343,097 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.37% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 48,100 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 392 shares. 648,096 were accumulated by Legal General Pcl. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Ltd has 2.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 188,353 shares. Washington Tru Bank invested in 200 shares. Everence Management holds 3,929 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fdx Advisors reported 2,804 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Creative Planning reported 1,535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares holds 6,188 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability Company holds 9,985 shares.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Roper Technologies (ROP) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance, Affirms Q3 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.