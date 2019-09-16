Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holding; Blackstone Has 0.69 Sentiment

Blackstone (BSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.31, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 11 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 16 reduced and sold their positions in Blackstone. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 3.76 million shares, down from 3.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackstone in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)’s stock declined 23.61%. The Antipodean Advisors Llc holds 160,000 shares with $6.84M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd now has $5.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 561,381 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Would Still Be Herbalife’s Largest Holder After Tender

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 54,163 shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund for 48,152 shares. Ntv Asset Management Llc owns 51,290 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arlington Capital Management Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 22,896 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 28,142 shares.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. The company has market cap of $252.98 million. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Among 2 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herbalife has $5700 highest and $12.7500 lowest target. $34.88’s average target is -17.48% below currents $42.27 stock price. Herbalife had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was upgraded by PI Financial to “Buy”.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39M for 16.51 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Antipodean Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 160,000 shares or 8.32% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 84,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 9,600 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 278 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,737 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 269,271 shares stake. Principal Financial Gru reported 0% stake. Cibc World Mkts Corp reported 261,208 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company holds 0.31% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 8.14M shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 68,463 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 119,924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 747,662 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 15,148 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation has 165,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

