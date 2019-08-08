Antipodean Advisors Has Increased Medicines Co (MDCO) Stake by $1.11 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.22 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $276.49. About 1.91M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 342,487 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 25/04/2018 – MEDICINES CO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.14; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: E&C Members Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reform and Improve Process for Regulating Over-the-Counter Medicines; 22/03/2018 – Third Rock Ventures Launches Rheos Medicines with $60 Million in Series A Funding to Harness lmmunometabolism to Develop Precision Medicines for Immune-Mediated Diseases; 27/04/2018 – U.S. DEPT. OF HHS – TREATMENT FOR SEIZURES THAT CANNOT BE STOPPED WITH CURRENT MEDICINES TO BE DEVELOPED UNDER AGREEMENT BETWEEN HHS & PRONIRAS CORP; 07/03/2018 Tocagen Receives European Medicines Agency Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Toca 511 & Toca FC for the Treatment of Glioma; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 08/03/2018 – The Medicines Company to Participate in the Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,250 are held by Counselors. Westfield Cap Management Commerce Ltd Partnership holds 5.29 million shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co stated it has 208,356 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 142 shares. Principal Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Creative Planning owns 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 66,252 shares. Nomura stated it has 5,244 shares. Citigroup stated it has 3,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 50,267 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp has 0.06% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 685,698 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. 91,854 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37.97 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Greatmark Ptnrs invested in 2,022 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.62% or 23,237 shares. 120 are held by Laurion L P. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability reported 1,288 shares stake. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.46% or 25,804 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,720 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Com holds 11,406 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Fin owns 1.82 million shares. Melvin Mgmt LP accumulated 1.35 million shares. Wright Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,401 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested in 1.58% or 464,712 shares. Moreover, Jensen Inv Inc has 2.64% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 942,634 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,982 shares to 214,147 shares, valued at $19.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

