Antipodean Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Medicines Co (MDCO) by $3.13 Million; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Valuation Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 257,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 1.43 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 27/03/2018 – INDOCO REMEDIES LTD – UNITED KINGDOM – MEDICINES AND HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS REGULATORY AGENCY (UK-MHRA) INSPECTED CO’S GOA DRUG MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RICHTER’S ESMYA MUST NOT BE USED IN WOMEN WITH LIVER PROBLEMS; 18/04/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST APPROVAL FROM BRITISH MEDICINES AGENCY MHRA AND ETHICS COMMITTEE FOR LONDON AND SURREY FOR PHASE llA STUDY ON IPF; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q EPS 40c; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 23/04/2018 – MLNT PRESENTS DATA ON VABOMERE TANGO II IN VULNERABLE PATIENTS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91M, up from 58,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $160.61. About 35,770 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 76,530 shares to 44,470 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,600 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 302,483 were accumulated by Aqr Management Ltd. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 152,391 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Hawaii accumulated 2,645 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability reported 208,900 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,421 shares. 59,887 are held by Chevy Chase Holdings. Raymond James & Associate owns 152,028 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund stated it has 0.05% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp accumulated 130 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 575,588 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates Inc reported 14,094 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co stated it has 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.1% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Amica Retiree Tru reported 320 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial owns 69,091 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts Enhances In Store Pick Up Experience for Online Customers – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Earnings Miss Hits Option Bulls – Schaeffers Research” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated has 0.19% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 146,086 shares. Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 2.23% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 25,940 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited holds 2.04% or 3.87 million shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 10.93M shares. 960 were accumulated by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 40,829 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 141,979 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Old West Invest Management Limited Liability Com invested in 7,660 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Amer Century Companies owns 94,585 shares. Fosun Ltd has 92,500 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 10,875 shares.

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $82.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 40,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16.26 million activity.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medicines up 3% on Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Medicines Company (MDCO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Cardiology, Analyst Conferences In The Spotlight – Benzinga” with publication date: September 02, 2019.