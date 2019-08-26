Antipodean Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) by $1.14 Million as Shares Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Has Lifted by Keywise Capital Management Ltd

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92 million, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $166.09. About 6.35M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 923,315 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – ANNOUNCED ITS NAME CHANGE TO “HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.”, AS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife’s Business Stable, Short-Sellers Have Largely Exited; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Blackrock reported 5.64M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 240,448 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 38,151 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 35,342 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Com accumulated 20,417 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 21,741 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading has 315,701 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 192,210 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 11,752 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 13,296 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 1,094 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company holds 0.03% or 63,143 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 8 shares.

