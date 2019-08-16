Antipodean Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $14.24 Million as Shares Declined; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Boosted Its Position

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 35,239 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 1.03 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $20.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1796.76. About 1.64 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 31/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2000 GMT/5 PM ET; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 94,467 shares to 122,993 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,319 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Lucas Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Natl Pension Ser reported 363,414 shares. Investec Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 105,305 shares. Ww Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Mackay Shields Limited Com accumulated 378,166 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd owns 6,677 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 105,523 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 24.70M shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 79,358 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 282,546 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 256,517 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated. Wells Fargo Mn has 1.81 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 30 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. 5,740 shares were bought by Pushis Glenn, worth $149,986. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,160 was bought by RINN RUSSELL B.

