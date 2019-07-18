Antipodean Advisors Has Decreased Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stake as Market Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by Grassi Investment Management

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 456,512 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife’s Business Stable, Short-Sellers Have Largely Exited; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Nicholas Graziano, Alan LeFevre, Juan Miguel Mendoza, Margarita Palau-Hernandez Joining Boar; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,715 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 182,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 7.28M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares to 77,550 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 24,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,250 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens & Northern Corp holds 2.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 44,225 shares. Security State Bank Of So Dak invested in 2.78% or 18,792 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.79% or 184,168 shares. Family Com accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity holds 6.31M shares. At State Bank has invested 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,290 are held by Verus Financial. Monroe Bancshares Trust Mi reported 0.78% stake. Windsor Capital Management Ltd Llc has 3,260 shares. 156,422 were accumulated by James Investment Rech. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 13,597 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,075 shares. 53,960 were reported by Hanson Doremus Mgmt. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group holds 1.29% or 6.75M shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.15% or 19,562 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 4.81 million shares. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 280 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Asset Mngmt One Com, a Japan-based fund reported 106,298 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.03% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 246,468 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Cadence Cap Ltd Liability owns 22,605 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,348 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 500,888 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 1.24 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 537,219 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 161,916 shares. 4,002 are owned by Comerica Retail Bank.