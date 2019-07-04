Antipodean Advisors Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $14.24 Million as Stock Value Rose; American Campus Communities (ACC) Share Value Rose While Eii Capital Management Lowered by $576,173 Its Holding

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 12,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,839 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 50,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 199,823 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on July, 22 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ACC’s profit will be $72.75 million for 22.53 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.