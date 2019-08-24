Antipodean Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) by $1.14 Million; Twin Capital Management Has Increased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position by $974,880; Stock Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 1.46M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife’s Business Stable, Short-Sellers Have Largely Exited; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 13,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 118,350 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57M, up from 104,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “There Is Good News in Herbalifeâ€™s Post-Earnings Action – Investorplace.com” on May 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Herbalife Nutrition Boosts Herbalife24® Sports Product Line to Advance Everyday Athletes’ Workout – Business Wire” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Herbalife Nutrition Named Gold Sponsor of UnidosUS 2019 Annual Conference – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife: Grave Troubles In China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru holds 3,779 shares. Burney has invested 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Prelude Cap holds 628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 450 shares. Icahn Carl C owns 7.74% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 35.23 million shares. Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 1,755 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt reported 1.38% stake. 422 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 17,594 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,552 shares. Spark Management has 192,900 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 18 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 5,861 shares.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,158 shares to 330,927 shares, valued at $62.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 7,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,545 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co A Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advsr Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 5,032 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 287,870 shares. Van Eck has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa accumulated 54,363 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc owns 3.89 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 10.16 million were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mngmt. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0.18% or 269,932 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings accumulated 2.40M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5.41 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4.72 million shares. Bender Robert & Associate reported 76,333 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.23% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 31,263 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: CTSH, KYN – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CTSH – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.