Antipodean Advisors Has Cut Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) as Stock Declined; Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder First Allied Advisory Services Has Boosted Holding

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 10,409 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 6,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.99. About 259,857 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 145,953 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION GETS EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHRS; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39M for 16.11 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Gp One Trading Lp owns 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 33,358 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 374,519 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Cibc Ww reported 261,208 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd holds 346,991 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 57,906 shares. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 86,568 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 5,493 shares. Stifel Fin, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,689 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 7,597 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 904,284 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp owns 119,924 shares.

