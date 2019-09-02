Antipodean Advisors Has Cut Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stake; WHARF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WARFF) Shorts Decreased By 8%

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) stake by 9.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)’s stock declined 23.61%. The Antipodean Advisors Llc holds 200,000 shares with $10.60M value, down from 222,000 last quarter. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd now has $4.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 1.05M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – ANNOUNCED ITS NAME CHANGE TO “HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.”, AS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs

WHARF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WARFF) had a decrease of 8% in short interest. WARFF’s SI was 3.94M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8% from 4.28M shares previously. With 3,800 avg volume, 1036 days are for WHARF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WARFF)’s short sellers to cover WARFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.1053 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 2,000 shares traded. Wharf (OTCMKTS:Holdings Limited) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Wharf Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in property and infrastructure investment in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.49 billion. The companyÂ’s property portfolio comprises office, retail, serviced apartments, and hotels and clubs. It has a 3.15 P/E ratio. It also provides container terminal services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 83,919 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,755 shares. Lmr Llp accumulated 43,439 shares or 0.12% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 500,888 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Llc. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 276,582 shares. 5.64 million are owned by Blackrock. Geode Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Prudential holds 0% or 38,982 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 15,185 were accumulated by Twin Tree Management Lp. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Limited has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Cwm Limited Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 32 shares.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $89.54 million for 13.45 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.