Antipodean Advisors Has Boosted Its Medicines Co (MDCO) Holding by $1.11 Million; Shelton Capital Management Maintains Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 320,949 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: Marketing Authorization Application Submitted to European Medicines Agency; 15/03/2018 – Homology Medicines Appoints Mary Thistle to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Acticor Biotech Announces That the European Medicines Agency Clears the Route for a Phase II of Its ACT017 Product in Stroke; 10/04/2018 – Medicines Co Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 11; 24/04/2018 – Bormioli Pharma Addresses Drug Stability and Value-Added Medicines with Packaging Innovation; 27/03/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 02/05/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Adds New Suppliers from South Africa and South Korea to its Growing Generic Manufacturing Network; 28/03/2018 – KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LTD – FY REVENUE DECREASED BY 2.1% TO RMB1.03 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Medicines

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $253.93. About 395,151 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,556 are owned by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 6.98 million shares. Artal Gru Sa accumulated 700,000 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 25,940 shares. Sarissa Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.64 million shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 10,980 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP accumulated 0.05% or 125,000 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 166,835 shares. Parkside Bank Trust invested in 76 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 18,304 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ct stated it has 3.82M shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.09% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 15,250 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,517 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37.97 million activity.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 68,116 shares to 884 shares, valued at $69.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).