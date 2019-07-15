Antipodean Advisors Decreased Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $14.24 Million as Stock Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Boyar Asset Management Cut Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $217.74. About 1.29M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $987.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2005.84. About 1.45M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 20/03/2018 – Metro Ottawa: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valmark Advisers Inc holds 881 shares. Atika Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,295 shares. Meridian Co owns 1,835 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Maryland Capital Management, Maryland-based fund reported 18,428 shares. Coe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3.33% stake. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs holds 0.05% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 3,641 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability stated it has 6.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ruggie Capital Grp Inc owns 2,288 shares. Kdi Cap Partners Lc holds 480 shares. Moreover, Cahill has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Connecticut-based Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 4.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,826 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 307 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.97 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Mngmt has invested 0.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cullinan Assocs reported 18,775 shares stake. Arete Wealth owns 11,889 shares. The California-based Aimz Limited Liability Co has invested 0.77% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 7,081 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 3,712 shares. Trust Department Mb Fin Financial Bank N A has invested 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.26% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Franklin Res stated it has 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northeast Consultants Inc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Amer has 0.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 94,548 are held by Great Lakes Advsr. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc owns 28,291 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora owns 0.76% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,031 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.06 million shares.

