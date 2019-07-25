Antipodean Advisors Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $14.24 Million as Stock Value Rose; Front Barnett Associates Cut Its Fedex (FDX) Holding by $1.81 Million

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 10,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,497 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, down from 78,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $175.62. About 1.66 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $14.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1985.82. About 2.52M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Micron Crushes Q3 Estimates, Target Deal Days Announced – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cyber Crimes Are Increasing, But Those With Cyber Insurance Are Not – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Return Of Geopolitical Risk – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts: FedEx Still Poised to Deliver Growth, But Not Overnight – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Factory Mutual Insurance stated it has 340,400 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. The California-based Whittier Trust Com has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Lc accumulated 0.08% or 7,255 shares. Franklin Resources has 508,672 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 50,906 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Company New York invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Penobscot Investment Mgmt Company owns 4,637 shares. Paloma Partners Management Co has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,710 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd holds 0% or 20 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 124,352 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 69,904 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa holds 15,978 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Conning holds 0.03% or 4,785 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Lc holds 3.46% or 60,255 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt has 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,308 are held by Chase Invest Counsel Corp. Sprott invested in 0.05% or 120 shares. Polar Capital Llp stated it has 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ancora Ltd Co has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 178,475 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corporation. Gw Henssler And Assoc stated it has 634 shares. Corvex Mngmt Lp reported 26,500 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 920 shares. 39,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Chemical Commercial Bank invested in 1.27% or 6,311 shares. Clough Limited Partnership invested 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valinor Mgmt LP owns 5.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,132 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 2,545 shares.