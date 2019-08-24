Antipodean Advisors Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $14.24 Million as Shares Declined; Advisory Research Has Cut Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) as Valuation Rose

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 86.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 528,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 84,174 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 612,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 45% This Year, BofA Leads; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Interstate Bancsys (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 16,690 shares to 61,509 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corporation Class (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bank of America and First Data, Now Fiserv, Set Future Merchant Services Strategy – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Recap of Second-Quarter Bank Earnings and More – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gradient Investments Lc has 0.48% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 267,512 shares. 41,182 are held by Cls Ltd Liability Company. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.25% or 260,440 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.69 million shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 0.02% or 47,616 shares in its portfolio. Letko Brosseau & Associate Inc accumulated 4.16 million shares. Park Circle Com has 11,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Agf Invests owns 392,655 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 1.30M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 982,041 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co owns 28,699 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 1.81% stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.