Antipodean Advisors Decreased Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stake by $1.68 Million; As Providence Service Common (PRSC) Market Value Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lifted Stake

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 278,361 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Providence Service Corp Common (PRSC) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The hedge fund held 220,743 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66 million, up from 214,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Providence Service Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 8,888 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Net $38.9M; 04/04/2018 – NKF Kicks Off 2018 Kidney Walks as LogistiCare National Team Marks Fourth Year; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 20/04/2018 – DJ Providence Service Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRSC); 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE REPORTS CONSOLIDATION AROUND LOGISTICARE; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – BILL SEVERANCE WILL MOVE FROM HIS CURRENT POSITION AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO INTERIM CFO; 25/04/2018 – LogistiCare Names Matthew Umscheid as Senior Vice President of Strategic Services; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Net $5.43M; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PRSC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 12.65 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial invested in 42,354 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Lp accumulated 106 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 1.76 million shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 127,021 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 3,702 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 2,153 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 94 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Company Na. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 108,919 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 15,399 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability invested in 370 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 20,243 shares stake. 35,566 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp Limited Partners by 25,000 shares to 147,908 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 10,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,835 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc Common.

