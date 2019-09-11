Antipodean Advisors Decreased Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holding by $1.14 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder United American Securities Increased Its Position

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 5,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87M, up from 13,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.45. About 247,894 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 73,075 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Would Still Be Herbalife’s Largest Holder After Tender; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset Management stated it has 125 shares. Advisors Ltd Limited Liability accumulated 150 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 3.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Choate Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,274 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 1.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intact Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bellecapital reported 3.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,866 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas), a Florida-based fund reported 5,542 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 8,191 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,905 shares. City Hldgs holds 0.98% or 1,956 shares. 43,947 are owned by Altfest L J &. Nadler Gp invested in 1,647 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership has 39,438 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc accumulated 4,234 shares. 44,712 were accumulated by Nomura. Bluecrest Capital Management, a Guernsey-based fund reported 36,050 shares. Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 236,057 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 199,172 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 334,462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.25% or 13,087 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp holds 0.01% or 105,068 shares. Aristeia Cap Ltd Liability reported 32,948 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 4.81M are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Company.