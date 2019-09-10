Antipodean Advisors Cut Its Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) by $1.14 Million; Kanawha Capital Management Position in Lowes (LOW) Cut by $348,800

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. It is down 21.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Inc (LOW) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 199,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, down from 202,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $114.33. About 117,637 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03B for 21.02 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Co owns 2,335 shares. Papp L Roy & invested in 0.04% or 2,150 shares. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 461,526 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shelton Cap has invested 0.4% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Winslow Capital Limited Liability Com holds 4.29 million shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Company holds 8,538 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. National Pension Service invested in 0.36% or 865,518 shares. Gradient Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,165 shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.94% or 95,271 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru stated it has 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bell State Bank owns 3,878 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 310,930 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13.76M shares. Cap Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings Preview: Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About SM Energy Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Social Ads Not the Only Risk to HEXO Stock – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Up 70% In 2018, Is Herbalife a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 27, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “There Is Good News in Herbalifeâ€™s Post-Earnings Action – Investorplace.com” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Earnings Signify the End of the Rally in Herbalife Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $83.26M for 15.32 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.