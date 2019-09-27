Antipodean Advisors Cut Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) by $1.68 Million as Stock Declined; Orrstown Finl Svcs (ORRF) Stock Price Rose While Maltese Capital Management Raised by $1.96 Million Its Holding

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 460,652 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.11; 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (ORRF) by 64.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 93,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The institutional investor held 238,308 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.22. About 10,121 shares traded. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) has declined 12.54% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ORRF News: 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q Net $3.63M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORRF); 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 Orrstown Short-Interest Ratio Rises 150% to 22 Days; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial Raises Dividend to 13c Vs. 12c; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Orrstown

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qnb Corporation (QNBC) by 9,600 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 236,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,000 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold ORRF shares while 10 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 4.40 million shares or 18.60% more from 3.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 143,249 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) for 1,429 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Management Llc invested in 70,506 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Pcl accumulated 1,723 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) for 44 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 265 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 30,812 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 2,615 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 25,613 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn, California-based fund reported 142,679 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 28,313 shares. 16,915 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Vanguard Gru Inc has 431,077 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 10,245 shares.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39M for 15.08 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.