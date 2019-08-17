Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (CVE:ATE) to report $-0.01 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. The stock increased 4.55% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.345. About 514,031 shares traded. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (CVE:ATE) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 29.17% above currents $30.03 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $35 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 26. Buckingham Research maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $31 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was initiated by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by J.P. Morgan. See Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 157,076 shares. The Kentucky-based Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Prudential Financial reported 0.01% stake. Guyasuta Inv Advisors Inc has 0.1% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 1,000 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 3.43% or 245,124 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 14,752 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.08% or 2.63M shares. 47,318 are owned by Legal And General Pcl. Dudley Shanley reported 757,098 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability holds 7,661 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 10,130 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. The insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $186.88 million. $401,634 worth of stock was bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.

The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 677,757 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiaries, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals primarily in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The company has market cap of $93.23 million. The company's lead compound is the ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen that is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of osteoarthritis, as well as to treat rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and cancer chemoprevention.