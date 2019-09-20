Anthem (Put) (ANTM) Shareholder Jane Street Group Has Cut Its Position by $4.57 Million; Kbc Group Nv Has Lifted Its Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE) Stake by $1.02 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Put) (ANTM) by 64.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $255.45. About 1.72 million shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) by 1490% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 3,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $301.38. About 99,181 shares traded or 31.36% up from the average. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 105.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.41% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 125,400 shares to 426,600 shares, valued at $88.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MXI).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.30 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,702 shares to 731,493 shares, valued at $32.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 5,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,322 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold COKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 3.65 million shares or 3.95% more from 3.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 1,797 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 7,946 shares. Diversified owns 158,223 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 69,433 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fin Assoc has invested 0.05% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 3,004 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 13,632 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 7,624 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) for 433 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 6,415 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 4 shares.