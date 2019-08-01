Anthem Ord (ANTM) Shareholder Everence Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $409,266 as Market Value Rose; Blackrock Stake in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Ord (ANTM) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 1,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,190 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 6,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $294.61. About 1.36M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 96,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 16.88 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803.34 million, down from 16.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 661,713 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.14 million for 25.41 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.