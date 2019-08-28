Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Reaches $254.93 After 3.00% Up Move; GWG Holdings (GWGH)’s Sentiment Is 3

GWG Holdings (GWGH) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 6 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 2 sold and reduced stock positions in GWG Holdings. The hedge funds in our database now own: 71,842 shares, down from 101,629 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding GWG Holdings in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.44% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $254.93. About 356,176 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. It has a 16.47 P/E ratio. The firm offers a spectrum of network managed care health benefit plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.17 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. The company has market cap of $286.11 million. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from clients in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program.