Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) EPS Estimated At $4.80; Oil States International (OIS) Sentiment Is 1.25

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report $4.80 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.99 EPS change or 25.98% from last quarter’s $3.81 EPS. ANTM’s profit would be $1.23B giving it 12.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS is correct. After having $4.64 EPS previously, Anthem, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL

Oil States International Inc (OIS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.22, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 76 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 61 sold and decreased their holdings in Oil States International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 64.83 million shares, down from 104.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Oil States International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 41 Increased: 56 New Position: 20.

Among 2 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem has $35900 highest and $316 lowest target. $343.67’s average target is 44.59% above currents $237.69 stock price. Anthem had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 26 with “Overweight”.

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $60.81 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. It has a 15.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers a spectrum of network managed care health benefit plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 6.33% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. for 138,636 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.27 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.62% invested in the company for 1.10 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Telemark Asset Management Llc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 33,507 shares.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 718,294 shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

