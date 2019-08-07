Anthem Inc. (ANTM) and Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Comparison side by side

Both Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) and Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) compete on a level playing field in the Health Care Plans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anthem Inc. 286 0.77 N/A 15.40 19.13 Humana Inc. 271 0.65 N/A 13.01 22.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Anthem Inc. and Humana Inc. Humana Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Anthem Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Anthem Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anthem Inc. and Humana Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anthem Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 5.5% Humana Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.1%

Risk and Volatility

Anthem Inc. has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Humana Inc.’s 0.84 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Anthem Inc. and Humana Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anthem Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Humana Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

The upside potential is 22.54% for Anthem Inc. with consensus target price of $356.63. Competitively Humana Inc. has an average target price of $326, with potential upside of 11.55%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Anthem Inc. is looking more favorable than Humana Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.1% of Anthem Inc. shares and 95% of Humana Inc. shares. Anthem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Humana Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anthem Inc. 1.97% 4.21% 13% -0.99% 16.81% 12.18% Humana Inc. 7.48% 13.64% 20.55% -3.15% -5.19% 3.58%

For the past year Anthem Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Humana Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Anthem Inc. beats Humana Inc.

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products. The company also provides a range of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, underwriting, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers an array of specialty and other insurance products and services, such as dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits, radiology benefit management, and analytics-driven personal health care guidance; and Medicare administrative services. Further, the company provides services to the federal government in connection with the Federal Employee Program; and operates as a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. As of December 31, 2016, it served 39.9 million medical members through its affiliated health plans. The company was formerly known as WellPoint, Inc. and changed its name to Anthem, Inc. in December 2014. Anthem, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts. This segment also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. The Group segment offers commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health and voluntary insurance benefits; and administrative services only products, and health and wellness products to employer groups. It also provides military services, such as TRICARE South Region contract. The Healthcare Services segment offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, home based services, clinical programs, and predictive modeling and informatics services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. The company also provides closed-block long-term care insurance policies. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 14.2 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 7.0 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.