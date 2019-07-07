Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Analysts See $4.62 EPS; Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund (PSF) Sentiment Is 2.2

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report $4.62 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 8.71% from last quarter’s $4.25 EPS. ANTM’s profit would be $1.19 billion giving it 15.37 P/E if the $4.62 EPS is correct. After having $6.03 EPS previously, Anthem, Inc.’s analysts see -23.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 841,384 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund Inc (PSF) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 11 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 5 sold and reduced stock positions in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 743,127 shares, down from 763,671 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $73.06 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. It has a 18.81 P/E ratio. The firm offers a spectrum of network managed care health benefit plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $368 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 12,672 shares traded. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) has risen 6.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.97% the S&P500.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. for 30,425 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc owns 32,844 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.05% invested in the company for 6,765 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.04% in the stock. Old National Bancorp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 15,450 shares.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $337.88 million. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.