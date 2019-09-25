Anthem Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Upped Position by $889,146 as Valuation Rose; Spartan Mtrs (SPAR) Share Value Rose While Rk Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $880,550

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) by 291.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, up from 1,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $248.19. About 1.82M shares traded or 24.75% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 88,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The hedge fund held 471,211 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 559,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 234,321 shares traded or 19.36% up from the average. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 26/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular; 13/03/2018 – Spartan Motors Highlights Supplier Excellence During Annual Conference; 04/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Semi-Annual Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 17/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 17/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Grant for Job Creation and Long-term Investment in Ephrata, Pennsylvania Truck Body Manufacturing Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Indexiq Limited Co owns 143,684 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 34,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,621 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 138,058 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 23,122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 75,835 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). 54,430 were reported by Federated Pa. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Perritt Cap Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 68,865 shares. State Street Corporation owns 637,812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York accumulated 9,986 shares.

Analysts await Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 52.94% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.17 per share. SPAR’s profit will be $9.18M for 13.36 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Spartan Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.33% EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7,600 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 107,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,000 shares, and has risen its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).