Anthem Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose While Brighton Jones Raised Stake by $889,146; Inca Investments Holds Position in Credicorp LTD (BAP)

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 196,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94 million, up from 193,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $207.65. About 257,387 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) by 291.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, up from 1,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 921,442 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp Ltd. announces the appointment of new Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp announces the resignation of the Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), A Stock That Climbed 43% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ2Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp finalized the reorganization of its subsidiaries in Peru – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 282,520 shares to 5.14M shares, valued at $37.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 195,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Walmart to test programs for US workers to cut its healthcare costs – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “High-Growth UnitedHealth Group Is Attractively Priced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.