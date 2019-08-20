Anthem Com (Call) (ANTM) Stock Value Rose While Hwg Holdings LP Has Lowered Stake; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $3.51 Million; Shares Rose

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.82. About 12.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (ANTM) by 95.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 25,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 27,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $267.37. About 1.03 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 4,677 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.42% stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Co accumulated 7.67% or 537,544 shares. America First Inv Limited Liability reported 2,232 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American National Bank stated it has 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Limited Com accumulated 21,459 shares. New England Inv Retirement Grp reported 1,750 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Management stated it has 14,045 shares. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 126,918 shares. 418,367 were accumulated by Parsec Mgmt. Martin Communications Inc Tn has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stillwater Investment Mgmt holds 0.34% or 6,992 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler Associates stated it has 125,125 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25,210 shares to 25,213 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL).