Anthem Com (ANTM) Stake Has Increased by L & S Advisors Inc; Bellecapital International LTD Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Valuation Declined

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 1,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 3,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 246,874 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 2,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1842.49. About 284,859 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.â€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcw Emerging Mkts Debt by 238,336 shares to 11,721 shares, valued at $98,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) by 18,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Best Ways To Use Your Credit Card Rewards – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Port Markets Leading The Way – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 100.14 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.