Anthem Com (ANTM) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Holding; Foster & Motley Has Cut Its Holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) as Share Price Rose

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 94,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, down from 97,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – SONOVA HOLDING AG SOON.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 173 FROM SFR 142; 09/05/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 69.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 3,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434,000, down from 4,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.05M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison International Com (NYSE:EIX) by 6,373 shares to 49,620 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy’s Inc Com (NYSE:M).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwh Management reported 2.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Star Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glenview National Bank Trust Dept has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And has 4,575 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca holds 1.18% or 64,610 shares in its portfolio. 8,085 are owned by Bsw Wealth. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2.31M shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc owns 6,780 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp holds 863,166 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 1.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dana Invest Advisors reported 330,260 shares stake. Staley Cap Advisers Inc invested in 3.52% or 470,106 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.95% or 1.04M shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc has 0.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fin Counselors stated it has 1.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.90B for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7,041 shares to 18,073 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corporation New (NYSE:UGI) by 5,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.