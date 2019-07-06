Anthem Com (ANTM) Share Value Declined While Stonebridge Capital Advisors Cut Stake by $1.53 Million; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holder Md Sass Investors Services Boosted Stake

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 11,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 957,448 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 43,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 522,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, up from 479,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 578,420 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.37 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 6,160 shares to 94,042 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 17,060 shares to 7,940 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 370,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,300 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).