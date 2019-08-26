Anthem Com (ANTM) Holder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lowered Stake; Blackrock Com (BLK) Stake Increased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 104.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 32,805 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 16,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $406.13. About 417,105 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer from NYSE American to NYSE; 17/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FINK SAYS FLATNESS OF U.S. BOND YIELD CURVE DOES NOT INDICATE FORTHCOMING RECESSION -YAHOO; 20/05/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock head of Asia Pacific stewardship to step down; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS HIGHER YIELDS FAVOR SHORT OVER LONG MATURITIES IN GOVERNMENT DEBT; 27/04/2018 – BLACKROCK FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock bets on algorithms to beat the fund managers; 24/05/2018 – BLACKROCK PORTFOLIO BOB MILLER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WOBBLE ACROSS EM ASSETS DUE TO TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS & GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS TEMPERED ENTHUSIASM FOR ASSET CLASS; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Larry Fink identifies China as critical BlackRock priority -FT

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 11,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $260.08. About 530,103 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.43 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,140 shares to 61,438 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 11,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Fincl Planning reported 0.99% stake. Trust Of Vermont invested 1% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Burns J W & Communications holds 0.12% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,106 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.82% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bath Savings Tru owns 520 shares. Moreover, Prelude Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 438 shares. Com Of Virginia Va has 27,838 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,182 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Principal Finance has invested 0.21% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Zacks Inv accumulated 109,640 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests reported 76,790 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 3,660 are owned by Mirador Partners Lp. Moreover, Blue Fin Cap has 0.98% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 4,367 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund owns 0.23% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2,419 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock may invest in infrastructure in Israel – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activist Investors Want Smith & Wesson Owner to Tackle “Human Rights Impacts” – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 24,341 shares to 1,049 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Com (NYSE:DHR) by 25,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,923 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).