Anthem Com (ANTM) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake; Horizon Investments Lowered Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) Position by $2.08 Million

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 12,390 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 99,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.02M, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $251.65. About 561,032 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 84.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 21,266 shares as the company's stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 3,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $391,000, down from 25,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $96.68. About 389,802 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year's $1.04 per share.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96M for 28.77 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company Ny reported 2,300 shares. 57,310 were reported by Btim. Miller Howard Invs Ny has 51,034 shares. Capstone Advisors owns 9,224 shares. 14,434 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Tributary Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Guinness Asset accumulated 0% or 294 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). New York-based Jane Street Gp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 7,063 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.04% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Commerce Bank & Trust reported 0.3% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Inc holds 200 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 14,364 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited has invested 0.13% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iwm190719c161.00 (Call) (IWM) by 2.05M shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $318.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co Com (NYSE:VMC) by 2,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS) by 100,549 shares to 260,674 shares, valued at $20.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX) by 39,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,115 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).