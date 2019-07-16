Anthem Com (ANTM) Holder Hwg Holdings LP Lowered Its Position by $1.98 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Bank Of The West Has Cut Its Stake by $1.10 Million

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 6,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,158 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 27,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $305.41. About 877,958 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 10,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,840 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 37,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,147 shares to 296,530 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Sp 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Moves Up the Charts: Will Growth Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Trust Lta invested in 1.3% or 64,614 shares. Sather Fin Grp reported 7,781 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers has 4,174 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Albion Fin Gru Ut stated it has 8,810 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Saratoga Investment Mngmt holds 532,786 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Jp Marvel Investment Ltd Llc invested 1.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Llc owns 17,853 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd accumulated 1.55 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 6,264 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Co invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winfield Associate stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edmp Incorporated reported 23,174 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 40,369 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.53 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Congress vote tomorrow on repeal of “Cadillac Tax” on excess health benefits – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem to reaffirm 2019 EPS guidance in investor meetings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.