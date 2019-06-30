Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Wendell David Associates Holding in Celgene (CELG) Decreased by $6.01 Million as Shares Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 63,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 78,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 5.52M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 219,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80M, down from 285,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.21. About 2.63M shares traded or 29.53% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 31,071 shares to 265,889 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Westn Life Group In by 1,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,056 shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.27 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.