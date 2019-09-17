Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose While Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Holding; As Terreno (TRNO) Stock Value Rose, Ubs Oconnor Raised Its Stake

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Terreno (TRNO) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The hedge fund held 199,400 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78B, up from 170,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Terreno for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 138,711 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 16,487 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65M, down from 18,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $257.07. About 780,921 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.39 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $408.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,936 shares to 25,607 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 34,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

