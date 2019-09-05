Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose While Stanley Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.23 Million; As Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Valuation Rose, P2 Capital Partners Has Cut by $780,000 Its Holding

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $254.23. About 1.29M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 501,952 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27M for 27.11 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. On Wednesday, March 20 FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 93,742 shares. AVERY PAUL E had bought 3,000 shares worth $89,061 on Wednesday, March 20.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 824,814 shares to 5.37M shares, valued at $67.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 239,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc holds 0.01% or 29,327 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,691 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 22,382 shares. Catalyst Advsr Limited Com reported 23,100 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 24,896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.39% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). American Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 8,241 shares. Missouri-based Argent Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Trellus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.09% or 60,500 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP accumulated 286 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 7,752 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 30,827 shares.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.