Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose While Hoplite Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding; Dean Investment Associates Has Upped Its At&T (T) Holding by $437,193

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 14,103 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 110,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 95,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 34.54M shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp analyzed 3,274 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 129,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26 million, down from 133,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $69.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $272.9. About 1.43 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.10 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

