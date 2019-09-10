Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose While Greenleaf Trust Has Upped Stake by $427,343; Shareholder Flow Traders Us Has Lifted Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stake

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 6.76M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 1,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 4,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States 3X Short Oil Fun by 88,702 shares to 23,650 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ice Bofaml Broad High Yie (XOVR) by 146,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,718 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Sm (DGS).

