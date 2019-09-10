Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose While Dsam Partners Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $26.67 Million; Wellington Shields Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by $713,293 as Market Value Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 14,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 41,702 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 56,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 3.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,501 shares to 15,309 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $871.86M for 22.77 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.05M shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $29.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Polarityte Inc.