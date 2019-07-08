Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Declined While Verus Financial Partners Has Increased Position by $592,020; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lifted Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by $3.04 Million

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $284.74. About 771,998 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 89,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,963 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.30M, up from 351,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 565,648 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 10,750 shares to 471,393 shares, valued at $40.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,689 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 61,963 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 115,057 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Gamma As holds 254,501 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 56,235 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 81,571 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 15,586 shares. Temasek (Private) Limited reported 5.17 million shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 286,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 97,642 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 62,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.2% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 135,000 shares.

