Anthem (ANTM) to pay $0.80 on Sep 25, 2019; Realty Income (O) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Realty Income Corp (O) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 259 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 211 trimmed and sold positions in Realty Income Corp. The funds in our database reported: 215.58 million shares, down from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Realty Income Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 174 Increased: 185 New Position: 74.

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) is expected to pay $0.80 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:ANTM) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.80 dividend. Anthem Inc’s current price of $288.65 translates into 0.28% yield. Anthem Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 711,662 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $73.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. It has a 18.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers a spectrum of network managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $316 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6.

Community Bank Of Raymore holds 10.61% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation for 397,697 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owns 129,970 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management Inc. has 3.31% invested in the company for 68,724 shares. The New Jersey-based Honeywell International Inc has invested 2.55% in the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 3.71 million shares.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.71M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (O) has risen 25.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $23.69 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 55.51 P/E ratio. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate.