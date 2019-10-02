Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose While Strategic Advisors Has Cut by $534,181 Its Holding; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Share Value Declined

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 14,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 49,699 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, down from 63,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.79. About 3.40M shares traded or 18.81% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 54.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 1,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,618 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, down from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $238.44. About 1.46M shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.64 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 83,322 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Hamilton Point Advisors Lc holds 1.84% or 33,020 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 3.33 million shares. Hikari Ltd reported 14,950 shares. Verity And Verity Lc invested in 79,921 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Moreover, Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,190 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 547,238 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Family Mngmt Corp reported 1.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Burns J W Incorporated Ny owns 30,616 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros owns 25,576 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 0.46% stake. Oakworth Capital holds 3,182 shares. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1.73M were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Agf Investments stated it has 189,848 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 112,309 shares to 128,859 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 14,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal by 4,592 shares to 10,445 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.