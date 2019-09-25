Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose While Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Increased Holding by $4.61 Million; Meritage Group LP Holding in Moodys (MCO) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.40 million, up from 73,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $249.88. About 60,638 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 138,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 908,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.36 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $211.67. About 35,186 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ATALIAN’S CFR TO B2 FROM B1 FOLLOWING; 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Rating Actions On Brazilian States And Municipalities; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Telecel To Ba2; Positive Outlook; 16/03/2018 – FINGRID RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten And Downgrades Two Classes Of Comm 2014-CCRE14; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFFS WILL CONTRIBUTE TO RISE IN INFLATIONARY PRESSURE, GIVEN THAT U.S. ECONOMY IS OPERATING “AROUND CAPACITY”; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Grosvenor Place Clo 2015-1 B.V; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 On Dayton, Mn’s Go Bonds; Assigns Positive Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s continues the review for upgrade on Banco lnteracciones

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg by 128,900 shares to 750,700 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livanova Plc by 90,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:SGEN).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Moodyâ€™s Corporation (MCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Named to 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies List – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.