Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose While Omers Administration Has Trimmed Holding by $31.15 Million; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Leuthold Group Raised Holding

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 104,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 544,899 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.04 million, down from 649,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $261.57. About 140,033 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 28,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 72,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 43,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 459,622 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gilead and Galapagos consummate R&D partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endowment Management LP reported 64,000 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lakeview Partners Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,827 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company invested in 5,130 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc has 3,409 shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Automobile Association holds 2.30M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Nexus Management reported 269,471 shares. Vanguard reported 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 332,936 were accumulated by Renaissance Gp Ltd Company. 53,273 were reported by Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Brookmont Cap Mgmt has 1.54% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 594,438 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Llc has invested 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Coastline Trust reported 3,225 shares.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,471 shares to 41,117 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Currencyshares Japanes by 36,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,084 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV).

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,990 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $103.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).