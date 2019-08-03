Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose While Oak Associates LTD Lowered Its Holding by $2.41 Million; Shufro Rose & Co Has Trimmed Its Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Stake by $889,950 as Stock Value Rose

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 82.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 8,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 10,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 740,845 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 52,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 136,325 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 188,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 50,959 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 21,181 shares to 782,189 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 17,425 shares to 28,580 shares, valued at $17.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 16,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold TRC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 18.11 million shares or 0.05% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 408,050 were accumulated by State Street. Fiduciary Company holds 12,140 shares. 51,251 were accumulated by Millennium Limited Liability Com. Mraz Amerine And Assocs Incorporated accumulated 11,112 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Shufro Rose And Llc holds 136,325 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 16,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 401 shares. American Int Inc stated it has 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 40,194 shares. First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 DT Four Partners – LLC bought $645,451 worth of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) or 39,453 shares.

More notable recent Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Is Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zimmer Biomet Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Tejon Ranch Co.’s (NYSE:TRC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tejon Ranch Company (TRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.