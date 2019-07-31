Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Declined While Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Increased Its Position; Griffin Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in W. P. Carey (WPC) as Market Value Rose

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 93.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 13,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,192 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 14,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $299.64. About 744,779 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 9,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,243 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 23,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W. P. Carey Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.39. About 605,320 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 1.72 million shares to 625,784 shares, valued at $46.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,280 shares to 5,280 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 6.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $209.67 million for 17.56 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.65% EPS growth.

