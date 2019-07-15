Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Declined While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Cut Its Position by $14.43 Million; Strategic Financial Services Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Upped by $2.82 Million as Stock Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 25.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 50,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,360 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.15 million, down from 200,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $306.35. About 646,903 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,882 shares to 15,581 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,874 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.57 million activity. Shares for $302,550 were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Hein LeLand J sold $2.49M. $624,999 worth of stock was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Lc stated it has 14,785 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Btc Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 3,159 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Inc Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 22,504 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Comm Inc reported 32,622 shares. Ensemble Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 4,050 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cap Finance Advisers Lc invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brinker Cap Incorporated stated it has 44,506 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Victory Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 58,604 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 265,801 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor Inc has 0.17% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 285,341 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 12,145 were reported by Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. The Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 16.58 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 427,000 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $85.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 641,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

